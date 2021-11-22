Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $28,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Baidu by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $151.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

