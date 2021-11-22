Balancer (BAL) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Balancer has a market cap of $142.90 million and $33.26 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $20.58 or 0.00035922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00228300 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00088010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.