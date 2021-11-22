Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Shares Down 1%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.1236 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

About Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

