Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.79

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 757686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Get Bally's alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.