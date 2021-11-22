Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

