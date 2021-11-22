Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.4% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 640,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,092,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $380.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.