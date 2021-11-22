Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Smartsheet worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $14,464,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 90,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $100,410,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $65.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.