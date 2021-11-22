Bank of Finland Has $1.03 Billion Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Finland grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 64.9% of Bank of Finland’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bank of Finland owned approximately 0.36% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,027,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $472.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.88 and a 200 day moving average of $440.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $356.17 and a 12 month high of $472.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

