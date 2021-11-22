Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.28 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after acquiring an additional 532,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

