Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Price Target Increased to C$12.04 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Banxa (CVE:BNXA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$11.76 to C$12.04 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 253.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price objective on Banxa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of BNXA traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.41. 129,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,003. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.79 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29. Banxa has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$8.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

