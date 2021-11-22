Barclays Raises Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of EDV opened at GBX 1,990 ($26.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.02. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,830.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23.

