Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.02

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 6735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Barloworld alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment; Automotive and Logistics; and Corporate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.