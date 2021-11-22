BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.74

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) announced a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BVC traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 83.90 ($1.10). 154,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,307. The company has a market cap of £369.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

