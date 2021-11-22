Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Baudax Bio news, Director Winston J. Churchill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 336,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

