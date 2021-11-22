Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

BAYRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($84.09) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

