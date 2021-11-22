BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 2.7% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 106.95%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

