Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Tops $712,880.53

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $712,880.53 and approximately $5,877.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00079599 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000069 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.