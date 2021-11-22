Beam (BEAM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.05 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Beam has a total market cap of $68.09 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,683,560 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

