Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

A number of research firms have commented on BEZ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.60) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Beazley alerts:

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 418.30 ($5.47) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 394.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 364.18. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.