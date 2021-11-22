Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00234291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.71 or 0.00865366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00016589 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00075670 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

