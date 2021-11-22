Beetle Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,792.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $69,310.48 and $5,792.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 45.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

