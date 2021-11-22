Belt Finance (BELT) Price Tops $4.96

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $4.96 or 0.00008758 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $42.64 million and $677,437.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00073856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00091716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.35 or 0.07266006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,665.29 or 0.99974614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,590,654 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.