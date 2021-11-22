Belt Price Up 83.4% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.80 or 0.07197771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,374.56 or 0.99751913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

