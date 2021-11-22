Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.60 Million in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $66.15 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $66.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

