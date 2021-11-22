BENQI (QI) Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. BENQI has a market cap of $85.02 million and approximately $367.81 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BENQI has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.13 or 0.07291039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,516.42 or 1.00392972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

