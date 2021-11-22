Berenberg Bank Boosts Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target to GBX 390

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 313.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 302.26.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £293.92 ($384.01). Insiders have acquired a total of 278 shares of company stock worth $89,384 over the last 90 days.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

