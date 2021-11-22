Berry Data Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002635 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $430,721.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00092726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.65 or 0.07203661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,124.65 or 0.99935120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

