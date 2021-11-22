Berry Global Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

NYSE:BERY opened at $65.51 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,211,000 after purchasing an additional 530,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after acquiring an additional 241,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after acquiring an additional 377,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.