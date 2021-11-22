Beyond Finance Trading 68.5% Higher This Week (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00091039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.71 or 0.07267518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,961.97 or 0.99639138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

