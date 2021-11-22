Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.92

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.92 and last traded at $76.89, with a volume of 7686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

