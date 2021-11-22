BFT Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,063 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,733,424 shares of company stock worth $990,740,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.24. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $397.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

