BFT Financial Group LLC Buys 8,569 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.3% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.82 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90.

