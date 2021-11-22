BFT Financial Group LLC Buys 9,213 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $27,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

