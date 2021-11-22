BFT Financial Group LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BFT Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $347.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $345.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.