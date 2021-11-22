BFT Financial Group LLC Purchases 82,575 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,575 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63.

