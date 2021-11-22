Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20.60

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BYG stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,564 ($20.43). The company had a trading volume of 176,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,364. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,469.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,595 ($20.84).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total transaction of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 109,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.34), for a total value of £1,704,198.78 ($2,226,546.62). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 699,454 shares of company stock worth $1,067,429,878.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.