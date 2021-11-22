BinaryX (BNX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.21 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $183.48 or 0.00321794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $371.17 million and $50.21 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007657 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.12 or 0.00663148 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.