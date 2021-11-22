Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience Acquires 9,497 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience acquired 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $60,210.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BDSX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 87,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,557. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($31.93) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Biodesix by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biodesix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Biodesix by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biodesix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biodesix by 278.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.