Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,971,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $113.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

