Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 210,762 shares.The stock last traded at $13.57 and had previously closed at $14.02.

BVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $762.35 million and a P/E ratio of -268.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at $2,062,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at $1,425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

