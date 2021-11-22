Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $1,511.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003488 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000141 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,971,571 coins and its circulating supply is 22,847,224 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

