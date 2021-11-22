Biswap 24 Hour Volume Hits $173,706.00 (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a market capitalization of $141.63 million and $173,706.00 worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Biswap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00073652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.07 or 0.07231069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,752.80 or 0.99654286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 156,183,388 coins and its circulating supply is 132,174,103 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.