Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $200.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.