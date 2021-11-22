Bitcoin Confidential Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,080.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $816,919.61 and approximately $14,080.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00227770 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

