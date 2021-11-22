Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $10.22 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00003816 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $7,939.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.00357172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.47 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00101789 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

