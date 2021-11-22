Bitcoin SV Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144.18 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $144.18 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $153.39 or 0.00274190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,942.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $552.58 or 0.00987763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029249 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003452 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,904,127 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

