BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Hits $4.42 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $27,460.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.00374153 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.00182519 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00100189 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.