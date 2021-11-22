BitDAO (BIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $167.43 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.13 or 0.07291039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,516.42 or 1.00392972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

