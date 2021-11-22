Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $87,407.82 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.42 or 0.00818002 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,638,870 coins and its circulating supply is 10,638,865 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

