BitSend (BSD) Price Tops $0.0034

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $109,742.57 and $1,065.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 34% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.90 or 0.00341990 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005054 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,953,025 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

